Three workers shocked, one in critical condition after light pole strikes powerline i
Emergency personnel attend a man who was shocked Thursday in the 4000 block of Northwest Expressway. Three workers were shocked as the pole they were moving hit a power line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|3 hr
|curiousyearslater
|20
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|4 hr
|Blow Me Alvin Boss
|31
|Bogus stolen pick-up report lands Oklahoma dad ...
|7 hr
|papertags
|1
|"It hurts so bad losing our best friends this w...
|8 hr
|nonewsisgood
|1
|Residents fear possible Oklahoma City school cl...
|9 hr
|neigborhoodimprov...
|1
|Multi-County Grand Jury Involved In Anadarko Co...
|18 hr
|waterspigot
|1
|Great Church in OKC Area
|19 hr
|John
|9
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC