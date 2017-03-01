Three shot at Stillwater home

Three shot at Stillwater home

About 10 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported a body found at the home in the 200 block of W Third Avenue, and three adults were found with gunshot wounds there, police Capt. Kyle Gibbs said.

