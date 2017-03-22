Three arrested in connection to OK toddler's death
King Irish Owens, a 2-year-old boy who was abandoned at a Tulsa hospital with head trauma, has died. Three people have been arrested in connection to his death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mailbox bandits targeting northwest Oklahoma Ci...
|10 hr
|smokeyandthe
|1
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|12 hr
|Alvin Boss
|18
|Edmond school alerting parents after attempted ...
|16 hr
|overalreted
|1
|Review: Greg Earles Estate Sales LLC (Sep '13)
|19 hr
|Sfair
|2
|Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ...
|21 hr
|Mikey
|32
|Okla. state senator accused of trying to have s...
|21 hr
|Alien Touch
|7
|In second vote, Senate adopts family leave bill
|Wed
|maketheirfamilies...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC