The Morning Brew: Will marijuana's cousin make an Oklahoma comeback?

Hemp, reports The Oklahoman's Brianna Bailey , is marijuana's nonintoxicating cousin, and supporters of a bill say allowing production of the fibrous plant would stoke the Oklahoma economy. A bill at the Oklahoma Legislature this session authored by Sen. Anastasia Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, would allow hemp farming in Oklahoma for the first time since the early 20th Century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.