The Morning Brew: Will marijuana's co...

The Morning Brew: Will marijuana's cousin make an Oklahoma comeback?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Hemp, reports The Oklahoman's Brianna Bailey , is marijuana's nonintoxicating cousin, and supporters of a bill say allowing production of the fibrous plant would stoke the Oklahoma economy. A bill at the Oklahoma Legislature this session authored by Sen. Anastasia Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, would allow hemp farming in Oklahoma for the first time since the early 20th Century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 13 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
Indian Nation Turnpike Rip Off Mon Pissed Off 1
News Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09) Mon So many questions 4,773
Trying to remember an Oklahoma food for my husb... Mon A California Girl 1
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Mar 5 debi 15
News State Rep. Passes Out Questionnaires Before All... Mar 5 passedout 1
Mike densman Mar 3 We know 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Oklahoma County was issued at March 07 at 8:30PM CST

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC