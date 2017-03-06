The Morning Brew: Will marijuana's cousin make an Oklahoma comeback?
Hemp, reports The Oklahoman's Brianna Bailey , is marijuana's nonintoxicating cousin, and supporters of a bill say allowing production of the fibrous plant would stoke the Oklahoma economy. A bill at the Oklahoma Legislature this session authored by Sen. Anastasia Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, would allow hemp farming in Oklahoma for the first time since the early 20th Century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|13 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
|Indian Nation Turnpike Rip Off
|Mon
|Pissed Off
|1
|Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Mon
|So many questions
|4,773
|Trying to remember an Oklahoma food for my husb...
|Mon
|A California Girl
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Mar 5
|debi
|15
|State Rep. Passes Out Questionnaires Before All...
|Mar 5
|passedout
|1
|Mike densman
|Mar 3
|We know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC