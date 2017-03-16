The Latest: Attorney for Oklahoma sen...

The Latest: Attorney for Oklahoma senator says he'll resign

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

In this March 16, 2017, file photo, provided by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office in Norman Okla., shows Ralph Shortey. The FBI in Oklahoma City confirmed Monday, March 20, 2017, it is investigating Shortey, a Republican state senator who is facing felony child prostitution charges after police say he solicited sex from a 17-year-old boy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma man leads authorities on 80-mile pursuit 40 min grandtheftauto 1
News Okla. state senator accused of trying to have s... 53 min Hostis Publicus 1
News Shortey's Resignation Expected Wednesday 1 hr soonforgotten 1
News Bills Cracking Down On Child Sex Crime Unanimou... 1 hr wontchange 1
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 3 hr Alvin Boss 14
News Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ... Mon Death on 2 Legs 26
News Fire Destroys Vacant Bever Family Home In Broke... Sun WarForOil 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,307 • Total comments across all topics: 279,709,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC