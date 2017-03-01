The late oil boom still powering apar...

The late oil boom still powering apartment construction in Oklahoma City

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The Lift, 801 NW 10, was among the new apartment complexes opening in Oklahoma City last year as the effects of the crude oil price slide were being felt in the local economy and hitting multifamily properties' occupancy. [PHOTO BY CHRIS LANDSBERGER, THE OKLAHOMAN] The multifamily building boom is over, courtesy of the 2014-16 crude oil price slide, but it will be a while before high-flying developers bring their work in for a landing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela Lansdown Fat and Ugly 15 hr Jamie Dundee 1
Mike densman 19 hr We know 1
News Loss of funding causes roadblock in solving OK ... Thu mysterytwome 1
Great Church in OKC Area Thu PassionateBeliever 6
kenneth blair/kim fields randall blair (Sep '11) Thu Guest 7
False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08) Thu iam mygod 481
remember bart & mark parks? Thu valorie 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Oklahoma County was issued at March 03 at 8:27PM CST

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,961 • Total comments across all topics: 279,295,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC