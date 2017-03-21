Texas firm cited in worker's death on Oklahoma City construction site

The U.S. Department of Labor fined a Texas company more than $12,000 this month after a construction worker fell to his death at an Oklahoma City construction site last year, documents show. The department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration concluded after a six-month investigation that Baker Concrete Construction, of Houston, failed to ensure the work site was "free from recognized hazards" that were likely to cause death or serious physical harm.

