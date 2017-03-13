Teen shot and killed in apparent robbery in southwest OKC
Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot in southwest Oklahoma City late Monday and later died at a local hospital. Just after 11:20 p.m. Monday, police were sent to a reported shooting at the Brookwood Village Apartments, 9121 S Shartel Avenue.
