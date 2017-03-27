Teen Arrested, 2 On The Run For Janua...

Teen Arrested, 2 On The Run For January Deadly Shooting In OKC

Oklahoma City Police are still looking for two more people wanted in connection with a January homicide. This, just hours after they arrested an 18-year-old they have been looking for for months.

