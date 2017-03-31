TBI: Teen, accused kidnapper from Ten...

TBI: Teen, accused kidnapper from Tenn. AMBER Alert seen in Oklahoma City days after disappearance

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they have confirmed a sighting of Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas in Oklahoma City just days after their disappearance. Elizabeth is the subject of a nationwide Endangered Child Alert.

