Suspects In Fatal Shooting Are Considered Armed, Dangerous, Police Say

Oklahoma City police are asking for help locating two suspects wanted in connection to a double shooting that resulted in a man's death. Officers say Teran Constantino Morales, 54, and Nedio Vallin Lopez, 46, are the suspects in a March 4 shooting in the 1500 block of Southwest 27th St. According to investigators, Victor Vasquez, 47, was killed and Marcos Avalos, 36, was injured in the double shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.