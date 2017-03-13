Suspects In Fatal Shooting Are Consid...

Suspects In Fatal Shooting Are Considered Armed, Dangerous, Police Say

Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police are asking for help locating two suspects wanted in connection to a double shooting that resulted in a man's death. Officers say Teran Constantino Morales, 54, and Nedio Vallin Lopez, 46, are the suspects in a March 4 shooting in the 1500 block of Southwest 27th St. According to investigators, Victor Vasquez, 47, was killed and Marcos Avalos, 36, was injured in the double shooting.

