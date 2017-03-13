Suspects In Fatal Shooting Are Considered Armed, Dangerous, Police Say
Oklahoma City police are asking for help locating two suspects wanted in connection to a double shooting that resulted in a man's death. Officers say Teran Constantino Morales, 54, and Nedio Vallin Lopez, 46, are the suspects in a March 4 shooting in the 1500 block of Southwest 27th St. According to investigators, Victor Vasquez, 47, was killed and Marcos Avalos, 36, was injured in the double shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church of the First Born....Cult and Apostate (Apr '08)
|Tue
|Sanity
|1,704
|street outlaws
|Tue
|Just me
|2
|Fat Angela Lansdown
|Tue
|I Know Angela
|3
|Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Jds wife
|19
|OKC Police: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested On Peeping...
|Mar 13
|hesaidhisnameistom
|1
|Oklahoma Vice: Whatever happened to bookie Tedd...
|Mar 13
|viceonevicetwoand...
|1
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Mar 13
|Them Too
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC