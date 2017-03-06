Suspect, Officers Identified From Dea...

Suspect, Officers Identified From Deadly Weekend Shooting In Se Okc

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The suspect and police officers involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in southeast Oklahoma City have now been identified. It happened Saturday, just before 7 a.m. According to police, OHP trooper Mike Moler attempted to pull over a stolen pickup near I-240 and S. Air Depot Blvd. The suspect, now identified as 38-year-old George Seeton, refused to stop and a chase ensued.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 6 hr Advents 5
Indian Nation Turnpike Rip Off 14 hr Pissed Off 1
News Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09) 15 hr So many questions 4,773
Trying to remember an Oklahoma food for my husb... 20 hr A California Girl 1
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Sun debi 15
News State Rep. Passes Out Questionnaires Before All... Sun passedout 1
Mike densman Mar 3 We know 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,000 • Total comments across all topics: 279,371,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC