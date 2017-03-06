Suspect, Officers Identified From Deadly Weekend Shooting In Se Okc
The suspect and police officers involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in southeast Oklahoma City have now been identified. It happened Saturday, just before 7 a.m. According to police, OHP trooper Mike Moler attempted to pull over a stolen pickup near I-240 and S. Air Depot Blvd. The suspect, now identified as 38-year-old George Seeton, refused to stop and a chase ensued.
