Supreme Court disbars Oklahoma attorney after accusations
The Oklahoma Supreme Court has disbarred an Oklahoma City attorney accused of smuggling contraband into the Tulsa County jail, mishandling her client's funds and continuing to practice law after her suspension. According to the proceedings, Drummond pleaded guilty to smuggling a cellphone into the Tulsa County jail and providing it to a client.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|26 min
|Allahs pork rinds
|32
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|4 hr
|curiousyearslater
|20
|Bogus stolen pick-up report lands Oklahoma dad ...
|9 hr
|papertags
|1
|"It hurts so bad losing our best friends this w...
|10 hr
|nonewsisgood
|1
|Residents fear possible Oklahoma City school cl...
|11 hr
|neigborhoodimprov...
|1
|Multi-County Grand Jury Involved In Anadarko Co...
|19 hr
|waterspigot
|1
|Great Church in OKC Area
|21 hr
|John
|9
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC