State Chamber of Oklahoma calls for action to keep aerospace incentives
Testing is being done on a bomber's rotary launcher at a Boeing facility at SE 59 and Air Depot Boulevard. [Photo by Paul Hellstern, Oklahoman Archives] Economic incentives drafted by Oklahoma's Legislature to grow the aerospace field here could expire Dec. 31 unless it reauthorizes their continuance.
