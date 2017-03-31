Spokesperson for Oklahoma City Public...

Spokesperson for Oklahoma City Public Schools named DOC Communications Director

4 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Myers replaces Alex Gerszewski, who has been acting communications director. Gerszewski will join Attorney General Mike Hunter's office as his press secretary on Monday, April 3. As communications director, Myers will serve as the agency's chief spokesperson and manage the department's day-to-day internal and external communications.

