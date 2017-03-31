Spokesperson for Oklahoma City Public Schools named DOC Communications Director
Myers replaces Alex Gerszewski, who has been acting communications director. Gerszewski will join Attorney General Mike Hunter's office as his press secretary on Monday, April 3. As communications director, Myers will serve as the agency's chief spokesperson and manage the department's day-to-day internal and external communications.
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|9 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10)
|19 hr
|Walkerroofing
|263
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Thu
|curiousyearslater
|20
|Bogus stolen pick-up report lands Oklahoma dad ...
|Thu
|papertags
|1
|"It hurts so bad losing our best friends this w...
|Thu
|nonewsisgood
|1
|Residents fear possible Oklahoma City school cl...
|Thu
|neigborhoodimprov...
|1
|Multi-County Grand Jury Involved In Anadarko Co...
|Wed
|waterspigot
|1
