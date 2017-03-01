So it turns out a big chunk of 'Logan' is set in futurized Oklahoma City
Between slashing countless baddies on his way to the top of the box office this weekend, Hugh Jackman's "Logan" spent a lot of time in Oklahoma. Much of the latest "X-Men" movie installment took place in a futurized Oklahoma City.
