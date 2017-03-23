Six issues still on the Oklahoma Legi...

Six issues still on the Oklahoma Legislature's agenda

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

After two months of work, Oklahoma lawmakers can claim at least one accomplishment: passage of legislation that finally brings the state into compliance with the 2005 federal REAL ID Act, a response to the Sept. 11 terror attacks that imposes tougher requirements for proof of legal U.S. residency to obtain state driver's licenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... 2 hr Shelby Ford 2
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Sat Allahs pork rinds 21
News When was the first tornado warning issued? Sat dopplergangers 1
Bronze book 1889-1939 Central Star College Fri Lori 1
News OKC Man Arrested For Stealing, Pawning Tools St... Mar 24 inventory 1
News State Auditor Releases Report On Oklahoma Count... Mar 24 inventory 1
False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08) Mar 24 Bishop Caractor 482
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,905 • Total comments across all topics: 279,845,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC