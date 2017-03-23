Severe Weather Threat Across Most Of Central, Eastern OK Sunday
Moisture returns Sunday, and the biggest determining factor is taking place right now, but the richest moisture is still in central Texas as of about 8 a.m. Once the moisture moves into Oklahoma and the dryline sharpens up Sunday afternoon, we'll start to see storms develop. The severe weather threat will be across most of Central Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City.
