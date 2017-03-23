Severe Weather Threat Across Most Of ...

Severe Weather Threat Across Most Of Central, Eastern OK Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Moisture returns Sunday, and the biggest determining factor is taking place right now, but the richest moisture is still in central Texas as of about 8 a.m. Once the moisture moves into Oklahoma and the dryline sharpens up Sunday afternoon, we'll start to see storms develop. The severe weather threat will be across most of Central Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... 6 hr jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News Neighbor Fires Warning Shot At Loud Edmond Teens 7 hr dogpizz 1
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... 14 hr Shelby Ford 2
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Sat Allahs pork rinds 21
News When was the first tornado warning issued? Sat dopplergangers 1
Bronze book 1889-1939 Central Star College Fri Lori 1
News OKC Man Arrested For Stealing, Pawning Tools St... Mar 24 inventory 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,279 • Total comments across all topics: 279,857,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC