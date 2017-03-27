Second man arrested in the robbery/sh...

Second man arrested in the robbery/shooting death of OK teen

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK A second man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old who was robbed and shot to death in southwest Oklahoma City earlier this month. According to KFOR, Michael Arledge, 19, was arrested last week for Zenon's murder.

