Second man arrested in the robbery/shooting death of OK teen
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK A second man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old who was robbed and shot to death in southwest Oklahoma City earlier this month. According to KFOR, Michael Arledge, 19, was arrested last week for Zenon's murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|8 hr
|The whole Khan fa...
|24
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mon
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|Neighbor Fires Warning Shot At Loud Edmond Teens
|Mon
|dogpizz
|1
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Sun
|Shelby Ford
|2
|When was the first tornado warning issued?
|Mar 25
|dopplergangers
|1
|Bronze book 1889-1939 Central Star College
|Mar 24
|Lori
|1
|OKC Man Arrested For Stealing, Pawning Tools St...
|Mar 24
|inventory
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC