School vouchers bill pulled by author in Oklahoma Senate
A school voucher bill that would give students a varying amount of their state funding to use for private school tuition, depending on the student's income level, will not be considered by the Legislature this year after the bill author pulled it. Sen. Rob Standridge, who authored Senate Bill 560, got his voucher bill out of the Senate Education Committee last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loss of funding causes roadblock in solving OK ...
|12 hr
|mysterytwome
|1
|Great Church in OKC Area
|14 hr
|PassionateBeliever
|6
|kenneth blair/kim fields randall blair (Sep '11)
|15 hr
|Guest
|7
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|16 hr
|iam mygod
|481
|remember bart & mark parks?
|16 hr
|valorie
|1
|Records show EPA's Pruitt used private email, d...
|19 hr
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Angela Lansdown: Ugly and Sad
|Wed
|Mrs Metheny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC