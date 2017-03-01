School vouchers bill pulled by author...

School vouchers bill pulled by author in Oklahoma Senate

A school voucher bill that would give students a varying amount of their state funding to use for private school tuition, depending on the student's income level, will not be considered by the Legislature this year after the bill author pulled it. Sen. Rob Standridge, who authored Senate Bill 560, got his voucher bill out of the Senate Education Committee last week.

