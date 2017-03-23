Robots rule at Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City
Operators with remote controls guide robots through exercises during the Oklahoma Regional FIRST Robotics Competition. [Photo by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman] FIRST, which stands for For the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, is a nonprofit organization founded in 1989 to promote STEM.
