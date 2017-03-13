Road Grader Driver Injured In Collision With Train In Grady County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say a road grader driver was injured when he failed to yield to a train Tuesday morning in Grady County. Richard F. Smith, 61, of Amber was driving a 2015 Caterpillar C943 road grader on County Road 1260 1/10th mile east of US 81 when he failed to yield to a freight train driven by Richard E. Spindor, 58, of Saginaw, Texas, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.