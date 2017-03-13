Road Grader Driver Injured In Collision With Train In Grady County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say a road grader driver was injured when he failed to yield to a train Tuesday morning in Grady County. Richard F. Smith, 61, of Amber was driving a 2015 Caterpillar C943 road grader on County Road 1260 1/10th mile east of US 81 when he failed to yield to a freight train driven by Richard E. Spindor, 58, of Saginaw, Texas, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church of the First Born....Cult and Apostate (Apr '08)
|10 hr
|Sanity
|1,704
|street outlaws
|14 hr
|Just me
|2
|Fat Angela Lansdown
|15 hr
|I Know Angela
|3
|Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Jds wife
|19
|OKC Police: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested On Peeping...
|Mon
|hesaidhisnameistom
|1
|Oklahoma Vice: Whatever happened to bookie Tedd...
|Mon
|viceonevicetwoand...
|1
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Mon
|Them Too
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC