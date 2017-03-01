River Continues To Threaten Land Alon...

River Continues To Threaten Land Along Triple X Road With No Solution In Sight

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

River Continues To Threaten Land Along Triple X Road With No Sol - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing a study of erosion along the North Canadian River, as homeowners face not only the impacts of a road closure, but also threats of erosion to the homes themselves. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing a study of erosion along the North Canadian River, as homeowners face not only the impacts of a road closure, but also threats of erosion to the homes themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 15 hr Khan 4
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) 19 hr debi 15
News State Rep. Passes Out Questionnaires Before All... Sun passedout 1
Mike densman Mar 3 We know 1
News Loss of funding causes roadblock in solving OK ... Mar 2 mysterytwome 1
Great Church in OKC Area Mar 2 PassionateBeliever 6
kenneth blair/kim fields randall blair (Sep '11) Mar 2 Guest 7
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,842 • Total comments across all topics: 279,350,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC