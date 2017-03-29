Residents fear possible Oklahoma City school closures could affect property values
In a letter addressed to the Oklahoma City School Board, the Plaza District Association said it is against closing Gatewood Elementary. At the end of the letter board members said, "Losing this elementary school will have a direct negative impact on the progress that has been made in building this community over the past decade" "If we lose our neighborhood school it's going to affect everything.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Multi-County Grand Jury Involved In Anadarko Co...
|3 hr
|waterspigot
|1
|Great Church in OKC Area
|4 hr
|John
|9
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|7 hr
|Fontaine
|28
|State Agency Taps Into Rainy Day Fund To Pay Bills
|Tue
|mybestfriend
|1
|OKC Man Accused Of Fataly Shooting Neighbor's Dog
|Tue
|mybestfriend
|1
|CAIR-OK to Present 'Oklahoma Muslim of the Year...
|Tue
|bridgeospies
|1
|Proposed Warren Theater pushes ahead, despite o...
|Tue
|dontgetit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC