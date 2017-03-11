Rain didn't dampen spirits at Oklahoma City Auto Show
It was rainy outside, but warm and dry inside at the 100th Anniversary OKC Auto Show at State Fair Park. Thousands of visitors came to check out the hottest new car models as well as a collection of antique and classic cars.
