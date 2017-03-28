There are on the KFOR-TV Oklahoma City story from 14 hrs ago, titled Proposed Warren Theater pushes ahead, despite opposition from Oklahoma City residents. In it, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City reports that:

A Warren Theater, proposed on the northeast side of Oklahoma City, received the city council's blessing, despite strong, organized opposition from people living near the area. For more than two hours Tuesday morning, people living around N.E. 122nd St. and Eastern Ave. told the council how they felt about plans for a three-story theater and retail space just off the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.