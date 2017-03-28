Proposed Warren Theater pushes ahead, despite opposition from Oklahoma City residents
A Warren Theater, proposed on the northeast side of Oklahoma City, received the city council's blessing, despite strong, organized opposition from people living near the area.
A Warren Theater, proposed on the northeast side of Oklahoma City, received the city council's blessing, despite strong, organized opposition from people living near the area. For more than two hours Tuesday morning, people living around N.E. 122nd St. and Eastern Ave. told the council how they felt about plans for a three-story theater and retail space just off the Kilpatrick Turnpike.
#1 14 hrs ago
The ever amazing Okie. They cry and cry about their children not getting an education because of lack of funds yet demographic research shows they can afford the price of a movie ticket spread amongst three theaters in the same area. At least their property damaging cops won't waste taxpayer dollars puncturing tires; they can trot across the street.
Why someone would move next to a turnpike then complain about traffic is another anomaly of the ever confusing Okie.
