Proposal suggests Oklahoma River pedestrian bridge
The proposed conversion of a railroad bridge over the Oklahoma River could include creation of pedestrian viewing areas as shown in this rendering by ADG. [Provided] An abandoned railroad bridge is being eyed for conversion into a pedestrian crossing over the Oklahoma River as development continues along both the north and south shores.
