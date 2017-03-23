Proposal suggests Oklahoma River pede...

Proposal suggests Oklahoma River pedestrian bridge

The proposed conversion of a railroad bridge over the Oklahoma River could include creation of pedestrian viewing areas as shown in this rendering by ADG. [Provided] An abandoned railroad bridge is being eyed for conversion into a pedestrian crossing over the Oklahoma River as development continues along both the north and south shores.

