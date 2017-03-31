Pretty as Ever: The 80th Anniversary ...

Pretty as Ever: The 80th Anniversary of the Redbud as Oklahoma's State Tree

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

"The tree can be completely burned to the ground," she says, "And a new tree will come up from the roots." Back in 1937 a lady named Maimee Lee Robinson Browne headed up the Oklahoma City Beautification Committee and championed the Redbud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Great Church in OKC Area 19 hr HiThere 10
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Sat matthew 3
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Mar 31 Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10) Mar 30 Walkerroofing 263
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Mar 30 curiousyearslater 20
News Bogus stolen pick-up report lands Oklahoma dad ... Mar 30 papertags 1
News "It hurts so bad losing our best friends this w... Mar 30 nonewsisgood 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,012,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC