Prayer walk in Oklahoma City draws hundreds to support immigrants
Jace Kirk walked for his son and the teens and moms who frequent a local community center and thrift store. The three of them were among more than 500 people Saturday who made a six-mile prayer pilgrimage from south Oklahoma City to downtown, to show their support for the community's immigrants and refugees.
