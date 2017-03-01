Prayer walk in Oklahoma City draws hu...

Prayer walk in Oklahoma City draws hundreds to support immigrants

Jace Kirk walked for his son and the teens and moms who frequent a local community center and thrift store. The three of them were among more than 500 people Saturday who made a six-mile prayer pilgrimage from south Oklahoma City to downtown, to show their support for the community's immigrants and refugees.

