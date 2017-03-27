Portable DVD Player Explodes Inches From OK 3-Year-Old
Portable DVD Player Explodes Inches From OK 3-Year-Old - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports The portable DVD player hanging in front of her 3-year-old son Kyzer went up in flames just inches away from the toddler. "All I can say, it was the saving grace of God because the amount of flames that were coming up, I don't know how it didn't burn him," she said.
