Police: Young Children Found On Street Corner, OKC Mom Arrested
An Oklahoma City woman is facing a charge of child neglect after police said she left her two young children home alone and they wandered outside. Officers said they found the 6-year-old and 4-year-old standing at the corner of Heyman St. and Westwood Blvd. Investigators said they took the children back to their home and waited at least 35 minutes for their mother, Jerica Breanna Bruner, 29, to return home.
