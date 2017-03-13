Police: 33-year-old OKC Man Arrested In Stabbing Death
Brandon Maddox was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder in the March 9, homicide of Roger Lee Mariel, 24, of Oklahoma City, officers said. According to police reports, Mariel was found stabbed in the 1400 block of Southwest 21st St. about 11:38 p.m. and taken to OU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
