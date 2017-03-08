Photos & interviews: Photographer Les...

Photos & interviews: Photographer Lester Harragarra honors veterans...

"Kiowa Black Leggings: Through the Lens of Lester Harragarra," an exhibit that features photographs of the Kiowa Black Leggings Warrior Society as seen through the camera of the award-winning Yukon photographer, is on view through March 31 at the Red Earth Art Center in downtown Oklahoma City. Photo provided "Kiowa Black Leggings: Through the Lens of Lester Harragarra," an exhibit that features photographs of the Kiowa Black Leggings Warrior Society as seen through the camera of the award-winning Yukon photographer, is on view through March 31 at the Red Earth Art Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

