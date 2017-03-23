Photos & interviews: Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition's 'Momentum' makes its move to Plaza District

Randall Barnes' woodcut painting "If You Want to Take it Further Your Huckleberry is Here" is included in the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition's 2017 "Momentum" exhibit, which showcases works by state artists 30 and younger. Image provided For the 16th birthday of its "Momentum" show, the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition is planning a party that really moves in an Oklahoma City neighborhood on the rise.

