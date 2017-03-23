Photos & interviews: Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition's 'Momentum' makes its move to Plaza District
Randall Barnes' woodcut painting "If You Want to Take it Further Your Huckleberry is Here" is included in the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition's 2017 "Momentum" exhibit, which showcases works by state artists 30 and younger. Image provided For the 16th birthday of its "Momentum" show, the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition is planning a party that really moves in an Oklahoma City neighborhood on the rise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|5 hr
|Allahs pork rinds
|21
|When was the first tornado warning issued?
|7 hr
|dopplergangers
|1
|Bronze book 1889-1939 Central Star College
|21 hr
|Lori
|1
|OKC Man Arrested For Stealing, Pawning Tools St...
|Fri
|inventory
|1
|State Auditor Releases Report On Oklahoma Count...
|Fri
|inventory
|1
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Bishop Caractor
|482
|Forest Park Police Layoffs Take Effect
|Fri
|anytrapwilldo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC