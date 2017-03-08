'Peppa Pig Live' Oklahoma City and Tu...

'Peppa Pig Live' Oklahoma City and Tulsa tickets on sale Saturday

A new live stage show announced this week ensures Peppa Pig will be touring North America through 2017 and beyond. "Peppa Pig's Surprise" will travel to more than 60 cities, stopping by Oklahoma City for a show Nov. 30 at Hudson Performance Hall, 2820 N May, and Tulsa for a show Dec. 1 at the Brady Theater, 105 W Brady.

