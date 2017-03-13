Open Streets OKC returns this April

Open Streets OKC , a community-oriented health and wellness event, returns Sunday, April 2, from noon to 4:00 p.m. to the Uptown 23rd and Paseo Districts. A mile portion of NW 23rd between Western to Robinson and a half-mile segment of Walker to the Paseo Arts District will be closed to automobile traffic.

