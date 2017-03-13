Oklahoma's Federal Prosecutors Ousted Under Trump Administration
A shake-up is underway nationwide, after President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions went against tradition and asked for the resignations of all sitting U.S. attorneys Friday. Of the 46 federal prosecutors asked to leave their posts, two are in Oklahoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OKC Police: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested On Peeping...
|2 hr
|hesaidhisnameistom
|1
|Oklahoma Vice: Whatever happened to bookie Tedd...
|5 hr
|viceonevicetwoand...
|1
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|7 hr
|Them Too
|12
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Mar 10
|Ateupcowgirl
|18
|Suspects In Multi-State Theft Ring Appear In Fe...
|Mar 10
|lordsofrings
|1
|New Report Shows Okies Can Do More With House F...
|Mar 10
|prevent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC