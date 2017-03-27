Oklahoman charged with 1st-degree mur...

Oklahoman charged with 1st-degree murder in officer's death

Oklahoma prosecutors have charged a 35-year-old man with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old police officer during a traffic stop. Online court records show Byron James Shepard of Okemah was charged Wednesday in Pottawatomie County in the shooting of Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney on Sunday.

