Oklahoman charged with 1st-degree murder in officer's death
Oklahoma prosecutors have charged a 35-year-old man with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old police officer during a traffic stop. Online court records show Byron James Shepard of Okemah was charged Wednesday in Pottawatomie County in the shooting of Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney on Sunday.
