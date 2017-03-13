Oklahoma Youth Expo wraps up with auctions, including one to benefit wildfire victims

The annual Oklahoma Youth Expo wrapped up Friday with the Sale of Champions auction, which also included a special auction to raise money for those affected by recent wildfires in northwest Oklahoma. Tommy Glover, of the Elgin 4-H, sold the Grand Champion market steer for $75,000 to Bank of Western Oklahoma, Express Ranches, the Livestock Nutrition Center, the Oklahoma City Chamber and McAffee & Taft.

