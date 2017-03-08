Oklahoma Vice: Whatever happened to bookie Teddy Mitchell?
There are 1 comment on the NewsOK.com story from 1 hr ago, titled Oklahoma Vice: Whatever happened to bookie Teddy Mitchell?. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:
Former Oklahoma City bookie Teddy Mitchell is out of federal prison on supervised release and is launching a car dealership in Texas with his brother-in-law, according to court documents. Mitchell tried unsuccessfully in February to have his supervised sentence for gambling and money laundering charges terminated one year early, but a federal judge denied the request.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
|
#1 2 hrs ago
Surely he'll return to Edmond soon. In Okla, you can't have a dealership license with a felony conviction. Hence, all the paper tags. The college is ground zero for recruiting, and, if enough damage is accomplished, they get a newer Cadillac in which to steal mail. Besides, most the damagers start with the original Texas tag. Until they can connect the tractor tire sales to murdering insurance agents (which they won't), her death is all but forgotten.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|4 hr
|Them Too
|12
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Fri
|Ateupcowgirl
|18
|Suspects In Multi-State Theft Ring Appear In Fe...
|Mar 10
|lordsofrings
|1
|New Report Shows Okies Can Do More With House F...
|Mar 10
|prevent
|1
|House Bill 1270 Requiring Verification Of Welfa...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|Scott Hana
|22
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC