There are 1 comment on the NewsOK.com story from 1 hr ago, titled Oklahoma Vice: Whatever happened to bookie Teddy Mitchell?. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:

Former Oklahoma City bookie Teddy Mitchell is out of federal prison on supervised release and is launching a car dealership in Texas with his brother-in-law, according to court documents. Mitchell tried unsuccessfully in February to have his supervised sentence for gambling and money laundering charges terminated one year early, but a federal judge denied the request.

Providence, UT

#1 2 hrs ago
Surely he'll return to Edmond soon. In Okla, you can't have a dealership license with a felony conviction. Hence, all the paper tags. The college is ground zero for recruiting, and, if enough damage is accomplished, they get a newer Cadillac in which to steal mail. Besides, most the damagers start with the original Texas tag. Until they can connect the tractor tire sales to murdering insurance agents (which they won't), her death is all but forgotten.
