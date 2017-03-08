There are on the NewsOK.com story from 1 hr ago, titled Oklahoma Vice: Whatever happened to bookie Teddy Mitchell?. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:

Former Oklahoma City bookie Teddy Mitchell is out of federal prison on supervised release and is launching a car dealership in Texas with his brother-in-law, according to court documents. Mitchell tried unsuccessfully in February to have his supervised sentence for gambling and money laundering charges terminated one year early, but a federal judge denied the request.

