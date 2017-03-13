Oklahoma Vice: Cartel ringleader "La Lo" still on the lam

Tipped off in advance, Eduardo Higuera-Sanchez a.k.a. "La Lo" fled just before a police raid that netted more than 40 lbs of cocaine and eight pounds of methamphetamine from the Sinaloa Drug Cartel in December 2011. More than five years later, La Lo, the alleged mastermind of the drug ring, has never been brought to justice, although his older brother, Jose "Chi Chi" Alfredo Higuera Sanchez, and several associates drew long prison sentences.

