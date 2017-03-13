Oklahoma Vice: Cartel ringleader "La ...

Oklahoma Vice: Cartel ringleader "La Lo" still on the lam

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Tipped off in advance, Eduardo Higuera-Sanchez a.k.a. "La Lo" fled just before a police raid that netted more than 40 lbs of cocaine and eight pounds of methamphetamine from the Sinaloa Drug Cartel in December 2011. More than five years later, La Lo, the alleged mastermind of the drug ring, has never been brought to justice, although his older brother, Jose "Chi Chi" Alfredo Higuera Sanchez, and several associates drew long prison sentences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church of the First Born....Cult and Apostate (Apr '08) 50 min Lilmissmonks 1,705
News Moore Police Present Complaints Against Embroil... 5 hr bugsheildextortio... 1
News 3 Arrested In Connection With 30 Car Burglaries... 5 hr bugsheildextortio... 1
street outlaws Tue Just me 2
Fat Angela Lansdown Tue I Know Angela 3
Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13) Tue Jds wife 19
News OKC Police: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested On Peeping... Mar 13 hesaidhisnameistom 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,913 • Total comments across all topics: 279,585,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC