Oklahoma Vice: Cartel ringleader "La Lo" still on the lam
Tipped off in advance, Eduardo Higuera-Sanchez a.k.a. "La Lo" fled just before a police raid that netted more than 40 lbs of cocaine and eight pounds of methamphetamine from the Sinaloa Drug Cartel in December 2011. More than five years later, La Lo, the alleged mastermind of the drug ring, has never been brought to justice, although his older brother, Jose "Chi Chi" Alfredo Higuera Sanchez, and several associates drew long prison sentences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church of the First Born....Cult and Apostate (Apr '08)
|50 min
|Lilmissmonks
|1,705
|Moore Police Present Complaints Against Embroil...
|5 hr
|bugsheildextortio...
|1
|3 Arrested In Connection With 30 Car Burglaries...
|5 hr
|bugsheildextortio...
|1
|street outlaws
|Tue
|Just me
|2
|Fat Angela Lansdown
|Tue
|I Know Angela
|3
|Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Jds wife
|19
|OKC Police: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested On Peeping...
|Mar 13
|hesaidhisnameistom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC