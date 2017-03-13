Oklahoma senator found with teen in m...

Oklahoma senator found with teen in motel could face charges

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Charges could be filed Thursday against an Oklahoma state senator who police say was found with a teenage boy in a motel room in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, according to a local prosecutor. Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn said Wednesday that he could not say what charges might be filed against Republican Sen. Ralph Shortey of Oklahoma City, but told The Associated Press that police have presented a report to his office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ... 1 hr Shirvell s Shrivel 5
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 2 hr watchinyouall 7
News Sen. Shortey's Business Partner, Victim's Fathe... 5 hr lalaland 1
News Controversial book about worshiping the devil h... 5 hr lalaland 1
News 'Parents should really be educating themselves,... 5 hr lalaland 1
News Former OK deputy charged with molestation now f... 17 hr whyelse 1
Church of the First Born....Cult and Apostate (Apr '08) 22 hr Lilmissmonks 1,705
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,741 • Total comments across all topics: 279,606,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC