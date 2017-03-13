Oklahoma senator found with teen in motel could face charges

Charges could be filed Thursday against an Oklahoma state senator who police say was found with a teenage boy in a motel room in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, according to a local prosecutor. Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn said Wednesday that he could not say what charges might be filed against Republican Sen. Ralph Shortey of Oklahoma City, but told The Associated Press that police have presented a report to his office.

