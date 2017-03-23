Oklahoma Senate lets local anti-discrimination laws stand
After that vote, another bill that would let business owners refuse goods and services based on religious beliefs was pulled from the agenda. Senate Bill 694 would have kept local anti-discrimination laws identical to what's found in state statutes.
