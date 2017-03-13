Oklahoma Senate Democrats call for immediate resignation of Sen. Ralph Shortey -
The Oklahoma state Senate Democrat caucus issued a statement recently through leader Sen. John Sparks calling for the immediate resignation of state Sen. Ralph Shortey . "In light of the disturbing evidence and charges filed by the Cleveland County District Attorney's office, Senator Shortey should immediately resign from his seat," Sparks said.
