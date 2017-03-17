Oklahoma Sen. Ralph Shortey turns him...

Oklahoma Sen. Ralph Shortey turns himself in following three felony charges

Shortey, 35, who worked as the state chair for President Donald Trump's primary campaign, told reporters as he arrived at the Cleveland County jail: 'I have no comment at this time but I will soon'. His bond has been set at $100,000 and local media said he was released about two after he surrendered.

