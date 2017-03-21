Oklahoma man leads authorities on 80-mile pursuit
There are 1 comment on the KFOR-TV Oklahoma City story from 9 hrs ago, titled Oklahoma man leads authorities on 80-mile pursuit. In it, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City reports that:
Around 10:50 p.m. on Monday, March 20, a Garvin County deputy attempted to pull over Kenneth Allen Wheeler, 32, for a traffic violation near Paoli. Officials say Wheeler was driving a 2011 Nissan 4-door, which was reported stolen from the Oklahoma City metro area.
#1 8 hrs ago
Why these morons risk their lives and the lives of others over a stolen vehicles is beyond comprehension. As many wrecks as there are in Okla., they could get a good running car that has been deemed totaled by the ins. co. for almost nothing. Why do it?
