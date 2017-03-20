Oklahoma Legislature takes up criminal justice reform measures
A bill that would allow some nonviolent state inmates to be eligible for parole after serving one-fourth of their sentences sailed through the state House of Representatives Monday and is now headed for the Senate. House Bill 2286 passed the House 81-3 without debate.
