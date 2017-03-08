Oklahoma Legislature considers banning left-lane driving
Oklahoma Legislature considers banning left-lane driving
Drivers would also be able to use the lane when traffic conditions or road configuration require them to use that lane to maintain safety. Randy Rogers, the legislative liaison for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said House Bill 2312 was written to stop drivers from impeding the safe flow of traffic and reduce accident rates.
#1 3 hrs ago
They need a law for everything worthless, yet ignore things that matter.
Crazy is when you pull over and inform a state trooper that someone almost hit you head on while centering the double yellow line on top of a hill while he is placing that bright sticker on an abandoned car knowing more danger awaits at the final destination...like stalking. That's when it's time to leave!
