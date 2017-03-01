Oklahoma lawmakers target rule used t...

Oklahoma lawmakers target rule used to strike down anti-abortion laws

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Anti-abortion advocates have been stymied by a single sentence in the Oklahoma Constitution that has nothing to do with abortion, but a lawmaker hopes to prevent future challenges by changing it. The section of law forces new laws to meet the single-subject rule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Great Church in OKC Area 3 hr Jim 5
False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08) 4 hr Concerned Brothet 480
News Records show EPA's Pruitt used private email, d... 6 hr Shell eh 1
Angela Lansdown: Ugly and Sad 8 hr Mrs Metheny 3
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 11 hr Jamie Dundee 7
News Court upholds murder conviction of Oklahoma Cit... 12 hr cantseeu 2
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... 13 hr haveyoueverseenth... 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,608 • Total comments across all topics: 279,245,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC