Oklahoma lawmaker charged with child prostitution resigns
This March 16, 2017, file photo, provided by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office in Norman, Okla., shows Ralph Shortey, a Republican state senator who is facing felony child prostitution charges after police say he solicited sex from a 17-year-old boy. His attorney said Monday, March 20, 2017, that Shortey plans to resign his seat by Wednesday evening.
